Pink Teases New 'Beautiful Trauma' Music Video Co-Starring Channing Tatum
Pink has an A-list love interest in her new music video for "Beautiful Trauma."
The 38-year-old singer teased the music video -- which debuts on Tuesday -- during the 2017 American Music Awards on Sunday night, and later Instagrammed it. In the short clip, Pink is decked out as a '50s housewife and does chores around the house as she sings, then opens up a cabinet full of green bottles of pills.
"My love, my love, my drug, oh," Pink sings in the chorus.
Later in the teaser, Channing Tatum's surprise appearance is revealed as he pops up from behind the newspaper he's reading.
Tatum has a personal connection to Pink, as his wife, Jenna Dewan Tatum, used to be a backup dancer for the "What About Us" singer. Earlier this month, Tatum also interviewed Pink when he filled in as a guest host for Jimmy Kimmel Live, though they made no mention of their upcoming project together.
Pink stole the show at the AMAs on Sunday, when she delivered an unparalleled performance of "Beautiful Trauma" dancing on the side of the 34-floor JW Marriott hotel in downtown Los Angeles. To open the show, she also sang an emotional duet with Kelly Clarkson, the powerhouse duo bringing down the house with a stirring rendition of REM's "Everybody Hurts."
