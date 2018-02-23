Pink's Daughter Willow Adorably Sells Candy for Charity Backstage During Rehearsals
Pink's daughter, Willow, is taking advantage of her mama's rehearsal time!
Her father, Carey Hart, took to Instagram on Thursday, sharing an adorable photo of the 6-year-old hard at work for a good cause while Pink was in rehearsals for a show. According to Hart's caption, Willow and her friend, Gracie, bought a bunch of candy, then sold it in order to raise money for hurricane relief.
"They are donating the money to #Haiti," Hart explained. "Good work ladies, doing your part. #DontTellTrump."
Meanwhile, Willow's baby brother, 1-year-old Jameson, was busy helping Pink warm up for a long day of rehearsals. The "Beautiful Trauma" singer later took to Instagram to share a photo of her and Hart's youngest child smiling big while sitting on a yoga mat.
Could this family be any cuter?
