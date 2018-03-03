Pink's Family Stars in 'Whatever You Want' Music Video -- See Their Home Videos!

Pink's latest music video is all about family.

The 38-year-old singer puts husband Carey Hart and their two kids front and center in her video for "Whatever You Want," showing their adorable family moments behind-the-scenes of her Beautiful Trauma tour.

Fans get a glimpse into Pink and Hart's relationship in sweet home videos from the beginning of their romance. The video also includes Willow's cutest moments over the last year, attending events like the VMAs and the Super Bowl with her mom, and Jameson helping Pink get through dance rehearsals. The music video ends with footage of Pink's concerts interlaced with clips of Hart on the motocross track.

Watch the music video below:

Pink's family seems to follow her everywhere these days. ET was with Pink as she stepped off the field after performing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl last month, where Willow adorably gave her seal of approval -- telling us that her mom did "great!"

See more in the video below.

