'Playboy' Founder Hugh Hefner Dies at 91

Hugh Hefner built an empire and created an entire lifestyle based on the simple premise that people are always fascinated by what is considered taboo.

Hefner, who founded Playboy in 1953 in part with a $1,000 loan from his mother and went on to become one of the most successful (and envied) entrepreneurs of the 20th century, died on Wednesday from natural cause at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones, according to Playboy Enterprises, Inc. He was 91 years old.

“I know there was a tremendous amount of curiosity about me and my lifestyle, and that is not altogether an accident,” Hefner told ET in 1982. “But I also think that has a major part to do with what Playboy’s all about. I think the two great fascinations and guilts in America are sex and wealth, and combining the two in Playboy -- and then with my own lifestyle so intimately and related to the magazine -- I think it’s very natural that people will feel a great fascination about that and about me.”

The image of Hefner as a silk pajama–wearing man of leisure, complete with Playmates by his side, belies the fact that his business acumen turned Playboy into a publishing and branding behemoth in the 1960s and ’70s, the magazine’s heyday. At its peak, Playboy was selling more than 7 million copies a month, and Hefner had spun off the ubiquitous bunny ears into nightclubs and hotels.