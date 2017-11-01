Playboy Puts Brett Ratner-Directed Hugh Hefner Biopic On Hold Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations
The biopic for late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner has been put on hold as its planned director and producer, Brett Ratner, faces several allegations of sexual misconduct.
The 48-year-old filmmaker has been accused of several incidents by six women, including actress Olivia Munn, who alleges that Ratner sexually harassed her early in her career.
“We are deeply troubled to learn about the accusations against Brett Ratner," a Playboy spokesperson tells ET. "We find this kind of behavior completely unacceptable. We are putting all further development of our projects with RatPac Entertainment on hold until we are able to review the situation further.”
Included in those projects was the planned Hefner biopic. The magazine publisher died in September at age 91.
The claims against Ratner were initially published in the Los Angeles Times. His lawyer, Marty Singer, tells the publication that Ratner “vehemently disputes” Munn’s allegations.
“I have represented Mr. Ratner for two decades, and no woman has ever made a claim against him for sexual misconduct or sexual harassment,” Singer told the newspaper. “Furthermore, no woman has ever requested or received any financial settlement from my client.”
