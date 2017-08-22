Police Called on Jon and Kate Gosselin Over Argument at Orthodontist Office

“There was a fairly lengthy argument as far as both parents had conflicting versions of a child custody agreement," the spokesperson added. "Basically, both stated something different and we referred the matter over to our county district attorney. The district attorney then reviewed it and ... the district attorney's words were that the order was sufficiently vague to interpret who was supposed to actually have custody today. Both parents read their version of the order and thought they should have had custody of the child today. So, we referred them back to the court system to try and get clarification from the court system on who's supposed to have the child on certain days.”

Kate and Jon split in 2009, and have continued to make headlines due to their less-than-amicable relationship. Last November, Jon told ET that he saw his children one night a week and every other weekend, however, not all together.

"I just go to the bus stop [at Kate's house] and whoever I get, I get," Jon told ET at the time, adding that not much has changed since we chatted with him last summer, when he revealed some of his children "just stopped coming" to his house and that he had not seen all eight of his kids together "probably in three to four years."

Jon also claimed that Kate called the police over an incident when daughter Hannah "didn't want to go home [to Kate] for some reason," when he was dropping her back off to her mother's house after a normal custody day.

"She just didn't want to go home. She wasn't getting out of the car, she just had a fear, and I wasn't going to discuss it at the end [of the] driveway," he claimed. "So, Leah went down, Aiden went down and Joel went down [to the gate of Kate's house], and then I just texted Kate."

"I'm like, 'I'm taking Hannah back,' and of course she flipped out," he continued to claim. "So, I was like, 'You know where I live, here's my address again in case you forgot it. You know you can call me.' I kept Hannah and she just explained she was really stressed out and all this stuff, so I kept her [at my house] and Kate called the cops and filed a police report against me."