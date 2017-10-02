Police Confirm More Than 50 Dead, 400 Injured in Las Vegas Shooting
UPDATE 6:03 a.m. PT: Sheriff Joseph Lombardo gave a third press conference on Monday morning, saying that of the around 22,000 concert goers "well over 400" people were injured and "over 50" people have died.
UPDATE 3:51 a.m. PT: Sheriff Joseph Lombardo gave a second press conference on Monday morning, saying, "Now the number of injured I do not know yet, but we are looking at an excess of 50 individuals dead and over 200 individuals injured at this point."
More details have come to light about Sunday night’s shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas.
Sheriff Joseph Lombardo of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department addressed the press and public in the early morning hours of Monday morning, shortly after the incident occurred.
He noted that a shooter was located on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino and killed by police. He was identified as a male and a local resident, but no further information was given. Police are currently looking for a roommate of the shooter, Marilou Danley, an Asian female whom they are interested in talking with and noted they are also interested in locating two vehicles possibly connected with the shooter.
Lombardo also updated the public on the death toll, confirming that "an excess of 100+" had been injured and "an excess of 20+" had died so far.
RELATED: Jason Aldean and His Team Confirmed Safe After Shots Fired During His Las Vegas Festival Performance
The Red Cross is setting up a phone line for family members trying to locate their loved ones.
At this time, police don’t believe that there are any more shooters at large. Lombardo added, “We are comfortable that the primary aggressor in this event has expired and is no longer a threat.”
Police are also requesting that anyone with video footage of the incident turn their videos into the LVMPD headquarters as soon as possible to help with the on-going investigation.
Singer Jason Aldean was in the middle of his finale performance when rapid-fire gun shots were heard, and he stopped playing as festival goers quickly exited the outdoor venue. He updated fans on his safety on Instagram.
MORE: Las Vegas Police Respond to Active Shooter Situation at Mandalay Bay & Nearby Country Music Festival
“Tonight has been beyond horrific,” the singer wrote. “I still don’t know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate.”
ET will continue to update the story as more news comes in.
An original version of this story was published at 1:53 AM PST.