Police Confirm More Than 58 Dead, 500 Injured in Las Vegas Shooting

UPDATE 9:00 a.m. PT: Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said Sunday night's shooting has left more than 58 people dead and 500 injured.

UPDATE 6:03 a.m. PT: Sheriff Joseph Lombardo gave a third press conference on Monday morning, saying that of the around 22,000 concert goers "well over 400" people were injured and "over 50" people have died.

UPDATE 3:51 a.m. PT: Sheriff Joseph Lombardo gave a second press conference on Monday morning, saying, "Now the number of injured I do not know yet, but we are looking at an excess of 50 individuals dead and over 200 individuals injured at this point."

More details have come to light about Sunday night’s shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department addressed the press and public in the early morning hours of Monday morning, shortly after the incident occurred.

He noted that a shooter was located on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino and killed by police. He was identified as a male and a local resident, but no further information was given. Police are currently looking for a roommate of the shooter, Marilou Danley, an Asian female whom they are interested in talking with and noted they are also interested in locating two vehicles possibly connected with the shooter.

Lombardo also updated the public on the death toll, confirming that "an excess of 100+" had been injured and "an excess of 20+" had died so far.