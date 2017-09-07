Police Visit Aaron Carter's Home 4 Times in 2 Days, Caller Claims He's Suicidal and Trying to Buy a Gun

Less than an hour later at around noon, according to another police report, officers did a welfare check at Carter's apartment, though nobody answered the door. The visit was in response to police receiving a call from a person concerned about the singer and his “postings on social media,” and the caller also claimed to police that Carter “has been having alcohol and drug issues.” The police report notes that Carter “has been trying to buy a gun for the last couple of weeks.”

Officers visited Carter's home a second time on Tuesday at around 2 p.m. for another welfare check, according to yet another police report. The report notes that Carter refused medical treatment after his car crash earlier in the day, though notes that Carter “did not seem in distress," and the call was cleared.



But on Wednesday, police once again went to Carter's apartment at around 4 a.m. According to the report, Carter had “threatened to harm family and others.” No one answered the door when police arrived, though the report notes that all of the lights in the apartment were on. The report also states that after knocking on the door, there was activity inside as someone "turned off a light and rolled down the blinds." However, the report states that “there were no signs of distress.”

At around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday night, police again returned to Carter's apartment after receiving a call that he was threatening to kill himself and “is no longer answering the friend's texts or calls.” The caller also claimed Carter allegedly threatened to take Xanax, Klonopin and “dusters,” and that the singer has “a lot of prescription meds in his home” and “has been threatening suicide for months.”



According to the report, nobody answered the door again when police arrived, and there were "no signs of distress inside."

“Blinds were open for a window and could see into bedroom and part of the hallway,” the report states. “Did not see anyone. No odor. No signs of distress inside.”

Interestingly enough, on Wednesday, Carter tweeted he was "having a relaxing night just playing some Zelda & watching Netflix."

Carter's rep did tell ET on Tuesday that the singer was "fine and resting at home" after his car accident. The singer also tweeted about the crash.

"TBH this sh*t hurts, my arms hurt, my legs hurt," he wrote. "All my airbags went off, I broke my nose. This is f**ked up."

He later responded to a fan who asked if he was OK, replying, "All of my airbags went off and I'm cut up all over, at least everyone survived and we're good."