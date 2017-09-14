Politician Jon Cooper Mistakes Busy Philipps for Sarah Huckabee Sanders -- and the Actress Isn't Happy

Jon Cooper, Chairman of The Democratic Coalition, took a lot of heat on Thursday after getting White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confused with actress Busy Philipps.

Cooper took to Twitter to criticize Sanders writing, "Sarah Huckabee Sanders even looked habitually pissed when she was a teenager! I guess having @GovMikeHuckabee as your dad does that to you."

However, the photo he posted, which he believed was a teenage snapshot of the press secretary, was actually a still-frame of Philipps' character Kim Kelly from the beloved 1999 NBC dramedy Freaks and Geeks.