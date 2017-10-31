Porsha Williams on Returning to ‘RHOA’ as a ‘Better’ Person After the Phaedra Parks Scandal (Exclusive)
Porsha Williams is ready to move onward and upward.
The 36-year-old returns to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for season 10 after a tumultuous ninth season, which resulted in Porsha’s longtime onscreen bestie, Phaedra Parks, losing her spot on the show. During last season’s reunion, the cast exposed Phaedra as the source of a series of rumors about co-star Kandi Burruss attempting to take advantage of Porsha, sexually -- rumors Kandi denied.
“You know, when you come back, you’re hopeful that everybody is over the drama and ready to start fresh,” Porsha tells ET. “Some people are ready to do that, some aren’t. You just gotta come back in with an attitude of being ready to move on.”
“I think people probably did wonder how I came back to the group,” she adds. “I just came back to the truth, came back to the group with my truth, and honesty and the spirit of moving on. I wanted to be better in the group. This season, it’s a lot of drama, but it’s a lot of good moments, too.”
Porsha admits she hasn’t had a big sit-down with Phaedra to hash out their remaining issues, though they have had “a couple private conversations that were very short.” Still, she’s open to reconnecting with Phaedra down the line.
“I’m a very forgiving person,” she shares.
The reality star says she leaned on her family more than in other seasons, at least at the start of filming.
“They’re so supportive, so that’s always the best thing,” she gushes. “You know, when you’re in a situation where you may not feel as supported in the beginning, to have your family at your side, is the best.”
Without Phaedra, Porsha was on the search for the new “Frack” to her “Frick.”
“I’m nobody’s best friend, in particular, but I do have a relationship with a majority of the girls,” she shares, teasing a possible connection with returning star Kim Zolciak Biermann.
“I had never really filmed with Kim before,” she notes. “She brings a different dynamic. She has people she’s been friends with, like Sheree [Whitfield] before, so she kinda has her, you know, friendships there. Then, NeNe [Leakes] came back pretty much friends with a lot of the people on the cast. So, it was different.”
Don’t expect a friendship between NeNe and Porsha, though.
“For me, there was some unfinished business about some things that had been said in the press that I thought we needed to deal with,” Porsha teases. “Then, on her part, she was pretty much minding business that she really wasn’t involved in when she got back, because she wasn’t there for two years. So, it just kinda, like, exploded.”
“This season, I would say the theme would be frenemies,” she spills. “People you think would be friends, all of a sudden are enemies, and then they’re friends again. It was so much going on, it was hard to keep up!”
Porsha says there isn’t a pot-stirrer this season, because every single cast member had their hand in stirring up drama, so stay tuned for that. The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres Sunday, Nov. 5, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.