Porsha Williams on Returning to ‘RHOA’ as a ‘Better’ Person After the Phaedra Parks Scandal (Exclusive)

Porsha Williams is ready to move onward and upward.

The 36-year-old returns to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for season 10 after a tumultuous ninth season, which resulted in Porsha’s longtime onscreen bestie, Phaedra Parks, losing her spot on the show. During last season’s reunion, the cast exposed Phaedra as the source of a series of rumors about co-star Kandi Burruss attempting to take advantage of Porsha, sexually -- rumors Kandi denied.

“You know, when you come back, you’re hopeful that everybody is over the drama and ready to start fresh,” Porsha tells ET. “Some people are ready to do that, some aren’t. You just gotta come back in with an attitude of being ready to move on.”

“I think people probably did wonder how I came back to the group,” she adds. “I just came back to the truth, came back to the group with my truth, and honesty and the spirit of moving on. I wanted to be better in the group. This season, it’s a lot of drama, but it’s a lot of good moments, too.”

Porsha admits she hasn’t had a big sit-down with Phaedra to hash out their remaining issues, though they have had “a couple private conversations that were very short.” Still, she’s open to reconnecting with Phaedra down the line.

“I’m a very forgiving person,” she shares.