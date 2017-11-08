Portia de Rossi Claims She Was Sexually Harassed by Steven Seagal in Audition: 'He Unzipped His Leather Pants'

Portia de Rossi is speaking out.

The 44-year-old actress took to Twitter on Wednesday claiming that Steven Seagal sexually harassed her during an audition for one of his movies.

"My final audition for a Steven Segal [sic] movie took place in his office. He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants," de Rossi wrote. "I ran out and called my agent. Unfazed, she replied, 'Well, I didn’t know if he was your type.'"

The Arrested Development star's claims follow Julianna Margulies' description of an alleged encounter with Seagal when Margulies was just 23 years old.

“When I was 23, a casting director, a woman, said, ‘Steven Seagal wants to go over the scene with you in his hotel room at 10 o’clock at night,'” The Good Wife star told Jenny Hutt for SiriusXM’s Just Jenny last Friday.