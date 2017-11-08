Portia de Rossi Claims She Was Sexually Harassed by Steven Seagal in Audition: 'He Unzipped His Leather Pants'
Portia de Rossi is speaking out.
The 44-year-old actress took to Twitter on Wednesday claiming that Steven Seagal sexually harassed her during an audition for one of his movies.
"My final audition for a Steven Segal [sic] movie took place in his office. He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants," de Rossi wrote. "I ran out and called my agent. Unfazed, she replied, 'Well, I didn’t know if he was your type.'"
The Arrested Development star's claims follow Julianna Margulies' description of an alleged encounter with Seagal when Margulies was just 23 years old.
“When I was 23, a casting director, a woman, said, ‘Steven Seagal wants to go over the scene with you in his hotel room at 10 o’clock at night,'” The Good Wife star told Jenny Hutt for SiriusXM’s Just Jenny last Friday.
“I lived in Brooklyn, and I said, ‘Oh, I don’t do that. I don’t travel. I don’t have money for a cab.’ And I didn’t. And I said, ‘And I don’t take subways late at night.’ And she says, ‘Don’t worry, we’ll reimburse you. And I’m here, a woman,’" she continued. “I got to the hotel at 10:40, and she wasn’t there. And he was. Alone. And he made sure that I saw his gun, which I had never seen a gun in real life. And I got out of there unscathed.”
Last month, Inside Edition correspondent Lisa Guerrero came forward with her own alleged encounter, claiming that Seagal answered the door of an audition "in a silk robe and nothing else." Guerrero also claimed that she was cut from the film after refusing to go to Seagal's dressing room.
ET has reached out to reps for de Rossi and Seagal.
The claims against Seagal follow weeks of allegations of sexual misconduct against Hollywood heavyweights like Harvey Weinstein, Brett Ratner, James Toback, Kevin Spacey and more.
