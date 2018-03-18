Pregnant America Ferrera Flaunts Bump at Baby Shower With Her 'Ugly Betty' & 'Superstore' Families -- Pics!

This is one baby that's gonna have a whole lotta extra love!

America Ferrera and her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, celebrated their baby shower on Sunday in Los Angeles, with their on and off screen families, including Ferrera's co-stars from Ugly Betty and Superstore.

Ferrera shared multiple pics from the event on her Instagram, showing off her baby bump in a cute floral dress.

"No poopie diaper games here. Just dancing, drinking (water for me 🤗), and some of the people we love to celebrate the little human we can’t wait to meet," she wrote in the caption for the photos. Click through to see all the fun from the party!

The Superstore actress announced the news of the couple's first child on New Year's Eve last year, with an equally adorable Instagram post.

“We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year!” she wrote along with a photo of her and husband while holding a onesie.

In January, her Superstore co-stars Ben Feldman and Lauren Ash revealed that they correctly guessed that Ferrera was pregnant.

"We were on set and randomly she said, 'I want pancakes so bad!' And Ben and Colton [Dunn] were like, 'Uh oh! Somebody's pregnant!' and she was like, 'Shut up! No I'm not!' and she hit Colton," Ash recalled. "In that moment, I just locked eyes with her and I just knew she was pregnant."

As for how Superstore will handle Ferrera's pregnancy, Ash, who is writing an episode of the series, says she "can't talk too much about" their plans for the storyline.

"All I'll say is I've been in the writers' room for a week and what's miraculous is how little we know what's happening. So, there will be a plan and it will be in my episode, but I can't honestly answer the question," she said. "I mean, here's the thing, there are lots of options. There are vests. We have boxes that she can be carrying at all times."

Superstore airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. And for more on Ferrera, watch the video below!

America Ferrera Is Pregnant With First Child

'Superstore' Cast Says They Guessed America Ferrera Was Pregnant Before She Announced It (Exclusive)

'Superstore' Cast Is Dying to Get America Ferrera's 'Sisterhood' Pals on the Show! (Exclusive)

