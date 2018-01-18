Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Absolutely Glows in Shimmery, Low-Cut LBD at 'Lip Sync Battle Live'

Chrissy Teigen is truly glowing!



The 32-year-old model was beaming from ear to ear when she hit the red carpet for Lip Sync Battle Live: A Michael Jackson Celebration at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Teigen dressed up her baby bump in a glimmering black dress, which featured a plunging neckline, ruched detailing at the waist and a thigh-high slit.



She wore her hair slicked back with a center part and accessorized with drop down gold tassel earrings, bejeweled cocktail rings and strappy black sandals.

Teigen also got adorably goofy with her Lip Sync Battle co-star, LL Cool J, on the carpet.

While getting ready for the live show, the Cravings cookbook author was even visited by a very special guest: Sophia the Robot!



Teigen couldn't contain her excitement, tweeting a video and shooting a live Instagram story with her visitor. "You guys, I'm freaking out! Guess who came to support us at Lip Sync Battle Live?" she said before panning over to the A.I. figure on Twitter. "Oh my gosh!"



"Doesn't she look amazing? I'm dying!" the pregnant model added in her live Instagram video, before adding of herself and her new friend, "An iconic duo!"

Teigen was wearing a Paramount Network (the name of the new network Lip Sync Battle is on now that Spike TV has been shuttered) robe and a filter crown in her vids, while Sophia was rocking a hoodie.

Back in December, the second-time mom-to-be got in a bit of a faux tiff with Sophia, joking that the robot needed "better makeup artists" -- and the dig didn't get past any artificial intelligence.



"It looks like we're both at #CES! Want to meet up and say hi? I need some makeup tips ;)," Sophia tweeted, to which Teigen replied, "Sophia the robot knows I shaded her makeup. She comprehends shade. How am I supposed to sleep."

Sophia the robot knows I shaded her makeup. She comprehends shade. How am I supposed to sleep https://t.co/wPliiPy1v3 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 11, 2018

ET's Keltie Knight spoke with Teigen as she prepped for the live episode on Wednesday, and the proud mama opened up about how her daughter, Luna, feels about becoming a sister.



"She is so excited. Actually, she's got her little baby doll now that she's been really taking care of," gushed Teigen, who revealed in November that she and husband John Legend are expecting baby No. 2.



