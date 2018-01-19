Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Goes Topless, Shares 'Tricks of the Trade' While Getting Red Carpet Ready

Daring to bare! Chrissy Teigen looked glam on the red carpet on Thursday night at Lip Sync Battle Live: A Michael Jackson Celebration. But the ever-candid star also shared a funny Snapchat video of herself getting ready.

"Lip Sync Battle Live, baby! Tricks of the trade," Teigen, 32, said in the clip.

In the Snapchat, the supermodel is topless, holding her chest as her assistants helped tape her up and put a tummy panel around her baby bump.

#chrissyteigen A post shared by Chrissy Teigen Snapchat (@chrissyteigensnapchat) on Jan 19, 2018 at 12:05am PST

The tricks of the trade clearly worked as Teigen slayed on the red carpet in a black Redemption gown with Saint Laurent strappy heels.

Prior to the episode ET's Keltie Knight spoke with the pregnant star about the impending birth of her second child. She's anxious about balancing two kids.

"I think the balance is hard. I mean, you want to be able to give one so much attention and shower them with love and affection, but then you have a little baby too, and that'll be rough to balance," she told ET. "I'm excited to figure it out, because, hopefully, we won't stop at two, and we'll be on our way to Todville."

For more from the exclusive interview, watch the clip below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Absolutely Glows in Shimmery, Low-Cut LBD at 'Lip Sync Battle Live'

Chrissy Teigen ‘Cannot Wait’ to Meet Kim Kardashian’s Baby Daughter (Exclusive)

Chrissy Teigen Keeping Baby's Gender a Secret, Admits She Has 'More Energy Pregnant' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery