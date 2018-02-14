Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says Bath Time With Daughter Luna is 'The Best Part of the Day’

Mother daughter bath time! Chrissy Teigen is currently pregnant with her second child, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have time for her adorable daughter, Luna.

The 32-year-old supermodel shared a sweet video of herself sitting in the bathtub with Luna to Snapchat on Tuesday.

“The best part of the day!” Teigen says to the camera as Luna smiles and sticks her tongue out.

Teigen had to get cleaned up after sharing a funny frowning selfie to Snapchat of her stained shirt, writing, “About to go on Ellen.”

The Lip Sync Battle host has been embracing her pregnancy curves lately. Earlier this week, she shared a topless photo of herself making a salad, hilariously covering her chest with two salad bowls.

#chrissyteigen A post shared by Chrissy Teigen Snapchat (@chrissyteigensnapchat) on Feb 13, 2018 at 10:40pm PST

“Plz don’t shame me I am a strong proud salad making woman just being natural and trying to live my life,” she caption the funny pic on Instagram.

Last month she opened up to ET’s Keltie Knight about the future of her family with John Legend.

“I think the balance is hard. You know you want to be able to give one so much attention and shower them with love and affection, but then you have a little baby too,” she explained. “That will be rough to balance, but I’m excited to figure it out because hopefully we won’t stop at two!”

For more from Teigen’s exclusive interview, watch the clip below!

