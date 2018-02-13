News

Pregnant Eva Longoria Jokes About Missing Wine in New Instagram Pic

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
Eva Longoria
Getty Images

Eva Longoria is missing just a few things about life pre-pregancy. 

The 42-year-old actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Jose Antonio Baston, took to Instagram on Tuesday to joke about one craving she can't indulge in: wine!

Longoria smiles in the photo as she holds up a shirt by A Pea in The Pod reading, "I like to think wine misses me too." "I really hope so," she captioned the snap. "Happy Tuesday!!!"

I really hope so 🤣🍷 Happy Tuesday!!!

Lucky for Longoria, she's only got about four months left to go! The actress' rep confirmed her pregnancy to ET in December, revealing that she and Baston are expecting a baby boy. This will be the fifth child for Baston, who is dad to daughters Natalia and Mariana and sons Sebastian and Jose, from a previous marriage. 

