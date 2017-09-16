News

Pregnant Jessica Alba Enjoys Date Night With Husband Cash Warren After Hardcore Workout -- See the Pics!

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Rachel Zoe Collection

Jessica Alba is feeling the love!

The pregnant actress and her husband, Cash Warren, still make time for date night amid their busy schedules. The two enjoyed a fun night out on Friday, and Alba couldn't help but document the outing on Instagram. 

"Smooches," she captioned a pic of Warren planting a sweet kiss on her cheek. 

Alba prepped for her date night by hitting the gym earlier in the day, posting a series of clips to her Instagram Story. The 36-year-old actress performed a variety of hardcore exercises, but made sure to put her baby's safety first. 

"Getting strapped up w my heart rate monitor – important for preggers to keep heart rate in check when working out!” she captioned a shot of her bare belly.

jessica_alba_workout_2
Photo: Instagram
jessica_alba_workout_1
Photo: Instagram
jessica_alba_workout_3
Photo: Instagram

Alba, who is already mom to 9-year-old Honor and 6-year-old Haven, has been slaying her pregnancy style. Watch below. 

