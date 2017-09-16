Pregnant Jessica Alba Enjoys Date Night With Husband Cash Warren After Hardcore Workout -- See the Pics!
Jessica Alba is feeling the love!
The pregnant actress and her husband, Cash Warren, still make time for date night amid their busy schedules. The two enjoyed a fun night out on Friday, and Alba couldn't help but document the outing on Instagram.
"Smooches," she captioned a pic of Warren planting a sweet kiss on her cheek.
RELATED: Jessica Alba Stylishly Shows Off Baby Bump at NYFW Shows -- See the Pics!
Alba prepped for her date night by hitting the gym earlier in the day, posting a series of clips to her Instagram Story. The 36-year-old actress performed a variety of hardcore exercises, but made sure to put her baby's safety first.
"Getting strapped up w my heart rate monitor – important for preggers to keep heart rate in check when working out!” she captioned a shot of her bare belly.
RELATED: Pregnant Jessica Alba Puts Her Baby Bump On Display During Date Night With Cash Warren: Pics!
Alba, who is already mom to 9-year-old Honor and 6-year-old Haven, has been slaying her pregnancy style. Watch below.