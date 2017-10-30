Pregnant Jessica Alba Wins Halloween With 'Juno' Costume -- See the Epic Outfit
Jessica Alba managed to find the perfect Halloween costume to fit her growing baby bump!
The 36-year-old actress channeled Ellen Page's character in the 2007 movie Juno, and nailed the look. In the beloved comedy, Page portrays the quick-witted teenager Juno MacGuff, who gets pregnant after hooking up with her good friend, Paulie Bleeker, played by Michael Cera.
Alba tends to dress up with her friend, Kelly Sawyer, for Halloween, and this year was no different, with Sawyer going as Paulie.
PHOTO: Kim Kardashian's Aaliyah Halloween Costume Ignites Debate on Twitter
Prior to revealing her clever costume, the pregnant star posted some flashback photos of her and her friend's getups through the years, all the while admitting that she wasn't as up to party like years past.
"#Witch&Broom #Axl&Slash #Romy&Michelle #AbFab -- A few of our #halloweencostumes w @kellysawyer," she captioned the photo collage on Instagram. "Gonna nap to try to motivate for tonight -- I’m so pregnant and tired."
Alba wasn't the only one to win Halloween! From Demi Lovato to Adam Levine, check out these epic costumes!