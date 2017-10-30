Pregnant Jessica Alba Wins Halloween With 'Juno' Costume -- See the Epic Outfit

Jessica Alba managed to find the perfect Halloween costume to fit her growing baby bump!

The 36-year-old actress channeled Ellen Page's character in the 2007 movie Juno, and nailed the look. In the beloved comedy, Page portrays the quick-witted teenager Juno MacGuff, who gets pregnant after hooking up with her good friend, Paulie Bleeker, played by Michael Cera.

Alba tends to dress up with her friend, Kelly Sawyer, for Halloween, and this year was no different, with Sawyer going as Paulie.