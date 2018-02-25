Pregnant Jessie James Decker Cuddles on the Beach With Husband Eric for 'Last Vacation' Before Her Due Date

Jessie James Decker is spending some quality time with husband Eric Decker before baby No. 3 arrives!

The 29-year-old singer took to Instagram on Saturday to share a sweet photo of herself and Eric relaxing on the beach.

Jessie's baby bump is in full view in the pic as she adorably sits on Eric's knee in a stylish red one-piece swimsuit while the NFL pro places a hand on his wife's belly. The cute couple couldn't look more in love as Jessie's due date approaches.

"Last vacation before our little boy arrives ❤️," Jessie captioned the cuddly pic.

One day earlier, Eric shared his own sweet pic from the family getaway, an adorable shot of the couple's 2-year-old son, Eric II, napping on his mom as they relax in a beach chair.



"Resting Bubby laying on his baby brother cookin in the oven. This is a good Mama right here," the proud husband and father wrote. "Lucky to have her as the mother of my children."

They didn't leave their oldest child, 3-year-old daughter Vivianne, out of the Instagram posts, though! Jessie rounded out the trip on Sunday with a sweet Boomerang of herself "smoochin my girl" as the mother-daughter duo hung out on a boat dock.

Jessie and Eric announced they were expecting their third child together in October and shared that they were having another baby boy just a few weeks later.

"Little Eric still doesn't get it. I keep saying, 'There's a baby in mommy's tummy,' but he's just not there yet," Jessie told ET in October. "And Vivianne is pulling my shirt up constantly and kissing my tummy, saying, 'I love you,' and calling [the baby] by the name. She is a very nurturing little girl. She's going to be the perfect older sister."



The new addition will most likely be the last child for the Deckers, however. "It completed the family, and now he'll get fixed," the "Flip My Hair" singer laughed.

Hear more from Jessie in the video below.

