Pregnant Kate Middleton and Prince William Kick Off Royal Tour of Sweden and Norway With Ice Hockey

Prince William and Kate Middleton have officially kicked off their royal tour of Sweden and Norway!



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent day one of their four-day tour on the ice, visiting an outdoor skating rink in Stockholm on Tuesday.



Middleton, who is pregnant with their third child, bundled up in a black Burberry coat and Fjallraven sweater, which she paired with a fuzzy gray hat, skinny jeans, boots and white gloves.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

She appeared to be having a blast as she challenged her husband to a penalty shoot-out while taking part in the country's most popular sport, bandy hockey.

The Duchess takes a shot at goal! 🏒#RoyalVisitSwedenpic.twitter.com/FNjaZrlU6P — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 30, 2018

William looked equally cozy for the game, sporting a garnet-and-white beanie with a green jacket, gray pants, brown boots and blue gloves.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Judging by the pics we've seen, the expecting parents shared a lot of laughs throughout the day.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

At one point, they took a break to chat with young players on the ice, who filled them in on how the sport became so popular in their country. Unlike traditional hockey, bandy is played with a curved stick and a ball, instead of a puck.

The Duke and Duchess chat to young players on the ice, and hear more about the popularity of bandy in Sweden #RoyalVisitSwedenpic.twitter.com/ibJowGmmNO — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 30, 2018

They were later treated to warm drinks and cookies, brought to them in the traditional Bandy briefcase.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

William and Kate sip from a drink brought them in the traditional Bandy briefcase pic.twitter.com/FxN3v9CKGK — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) January 30, 2018

Later in the day, the Duke and Duchess met King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden at a luncheon, before strolling around Stortorget Square with Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Duke and Duchess, accompanied by Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, leave the Royal Palace of Stockholm for Stortorget Square #RoyalVisitSwedenpic.twitter.com/yywsAW70X3 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 30, 2018

"Thank you to everyone who braved the cold to welcome The Duke and Duchess to Stockholm this afternoon!" a tweet from Kensington Palace read.

Thank you to everyone who braved the cold to welcome The Duke and Duchess to Stockholm this afternoon! 🇸🇪#RoyalVisitSwedenpic.twitter.com/dnDn3cCqNJ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 30, 2018

Tuesday evening, the two will attend a black-tie dinner at the Residence of the British Ambassador. Stay tuned right here to ETonline for more updates on their royal tour!



