Pregnant Kate Middleton Can't Stop Rocking Blue -- Is She Hinting at the Gender of Baby No. 3?

Blue seems to be Kate Middleton's color of choice as of late!

Ever since the Duchess of Cambridge announced she was expecting her third child with Prince William back in September, we've noticed that the 36-year-old royal has seemingly taken an intense liking to the regal hue. Which got us thinking: Could this be a giant clue that baby No. 3 is a boy?

Kate and William have yet to confirm the sex of their third child, but judging by the brunette beauty's recent fashion choices, we wouldn't be surprised if Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, will soon be siblings to a baby brother. In the meantime, ET's breaking down all the times Kate has worn a shade of blue over the last few months.

Oct. 10

Heathcliff O'Malley - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Shortly after the exciting pregnancy news was announced, the fashionista wore a light blue, lacy Temperley London dress to a reception on World Mental Health Day at Buckingham Palace.

Oct. 18

Getty Images

Eight days later, the mother of two continued her chic streak, wearing a blue jacket with gold hardware to the Coach Core graduation ceremony at The London Stadium. She styled the trendy piece with skinny jeans, a black turtleneck and matching booties.

Nov. 24

EDDIE MULHOLLAND/AFP/Getty Images

Kate went full-on glam for her and William's joint appearance at the Royal Variety Performance at London's Palladium Theatre, sporting a stunning, powder blue gown by Jenny Packham that featured embellishments throughout.

Dec. 14

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Oh-so chic! The stylish royal wore a head-to-toe navy ensemble, consisting of a Carolina Herrera coat paired with matching gloves, a hat, clutch, stockings and heels, to a memorial service honoring the victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

Jan. 10

AP Images

Kate recycled a beautiful patterned Seraphine dress, which featured blue floral prints, for an outing with local children at the Reach Academy in London. She first rocked the frock three years ago, when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte!

Jan. 23

Karwai Tang/WireImage

It's not often we see Kate in scarfs, so this ensemble was a pleasant surprise! She paired the blue patterned accessory with a striking Sportmax coat and matching suede stilettos for a visit to Roe Green Junior School.

Jan. 24

Getty Images

She also wore an all-blue ensemble one day later, but in a much lighter hue. Kate donned a sky-blue Seraphine coat and a recycled Seraphine printed maternity dress to the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King's College.

Jan. 31

Dominic Lipinski - Pool/Getty Images

Simple, but elegant! Kate slayed in this blue-and-white floral print velvet dress by London-based designer Erdem for an event celebrating Swedish culture at the Fotografiska Gallery in Stockholm, Sweden

Feb. 1

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

During a visit to Oslo, the Duchess of Cambridge bundled up in a bright blue Catherine Walker & Co. overcoat, brown boots, a fur hat and matching gloves.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Later that day, Kate, chic in a lace Seraphine Marlene dress, pulled her hair back into a classy updo for a luncheon hosted by Norway's King Harald and Queen Sonja.

Feb. 7

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Kate wore this gorgeous royal blue Goat coat while visiting the Action on Addiction Community Treatment Centre in Wickford, England, styling it with sheer black pantyhose and black pumps.

Feb. 27

Neil Mockford/GC Images

While officially accepting her new patronages for the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) and the Nursing Now 2020 campaign, Kate turned heads in a dress and coat, both from Jenny Packham. Her suede Jimmy Choo heels, matching jewels from Tanzanite and G. Collins & Sons. and clutch by Stuart Weitzman completed the chic look perfectly!

Feb. 28

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Though it appeared to look more purple than blue in pictures, Kate opted for Seraphine's Royal Blue Tailored Maternity Dress, which retails for $169, for her latest appearance -- a visit to the first annual Royal Foundation Forum with the Duke of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

What do YOU think? Is Kate slyly sending a message about baby No. 3 with her recent style choices? Let us know all your thoughts on Twitter @etnow!

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attend First Official Royal Event With Kate Middleton and Prince William

Pregnant Kate Middleton Glows During Nursing Campaign Launch: Pics!

Kate Middleton and Prince William Put on Hard Hats and Neon Vests to Visit Construction Site

Related Gallery