Pregnant Kate Middleton Dances With Paddington Bear: See the Cute Pics!
Kate Middleton has that pregnancy glow!
On Monday, the 35-year-old Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise appearance at Paddington Station in London to meet children connected with the several charities she supports, where she gamely shared a dance with Paddington Bear. Kate looked lovely as usual in a peach-colored floral Orla Kiely dress with a black bow, which she wore with black heels.
The appearance is even more impressive given that Kate is still battling acute morning sickness -- Hyperemesis Gravidarum -- during her third pregnancy.
Prince William and Prince Harry were also on hand to meet the cast of Paddington 2, shaking hands with Paddington Bear.
Kate and Will's third child is due next year. Last week, Kate made her first public appearance since announcing she was pregnant to attend a reception at Buckingham Palace, celebrating those working in the mental health sector.
