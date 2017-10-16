Pregnant Kate Middleton Dances With Paddington Bear: See the Cute Pics!

Kate Middleton has that pregnancy glow!

On Monday, the 35-year-old Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise appearance at Paddington Station in London to meet children connected with the several charities she supports, where she gamely shared a dance with Paddington Bear. Kate looked lovely as usual in a peach-colored floral Orla Kiely dress with a black bow, which she wore with black heels.

The appearance is even more impressive given that Kate is still battling acute morning sickness -- Hyperemesis Gravidarum -- during her third pregnancy.