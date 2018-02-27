Pregnant Kate Middleton Glows During Nursing Campaign Launch: Pics!
Kate Middleton just landed two new regal roles!
Ahead of her royal engagements in London on Tuesday, Kensington Palace announced via Twitter that the Duchess of Cambridge is the new Patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), as well as the Nursing Now 2020 campaign, a global initiative that aims to raise the worldwide profile of nurses and enable them to take a greater role in health policy decision making.
The 36-year-old royal, who is expecting her third child with Prince William, looked beautiful for her various outings, donning a stunning blue Jenny Packham dress and coat, a color she's taken a serious liking to as of late. She completed her chic look with suede Jimmy Choo heels, matching jewels from Tanzanite and G. Collins & Sons. and a clutch by Stuart Weitzman.
Kate kicked off her day by visiting the RCOG, where she officially accepted her patronage from President Professor Lesley Regan and signed the college's Royal Visitors' book. She also learned more about RCOG's global health programs, along with the types of training and education they provide for doctors specializing in obstetrics and gynaecology.
In addition to accepting her patronage, one of the highlights from the brunette beauty's visit to RCOG was the moment she reunited with Professor Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent, the midwife who's believed to be the woman who helped deliver her second child, Princess Charlotte, in May 2015.
And it appears Kate had a total blast during her time at the college, giggling as photographers captured her in the moment.
Later in the day, Kate visited Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, where she launched the Nursing Now 2020 campaign.
On Wednesday, Kate is scheduled to attend the first Royal Foundation Forum with the Duke of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The fab four will all appear on stage together to discuss why the Royal Foundation was set up, the projects they are currently working on and their ambitions for the future.
As we patiently wait to see pics from the highly-anticipated engagement, watch the video below to hear the latest updates from Kensington Palace!
RELATED CONTENT:
Royal Wedding Countdown: Meghan Markle Preparing for Her Big Day With the Help of Designer and Aide
Royal Wedding Countdown: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Fairy Tale Itinerary
Royal Wedding Countdown: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Preparing for Romantic Trip to Scotland