Pregnant Kate Middleton Glows During Nursing Campaign Launch: Pics!

Kate Middleton just landed two new regal roles!

Ahead of her royal engagements in London on Tuesday, Kensington Palace announced via Twitter that the Duchess of Cambridge is the new Patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), as well as the Nursing Now 2020 campaign, a global initiative that aims to raise the worldwide profile of nurses and enable them to take a greater role in health policy decision making.

It has been announced that The Duchess of Cambridge will become Patron of the @RCObsGyn and the @NursingNow2020 campaign ahead of her engagements today, where she will learn about and support global health work. pic.twitter.com/9ICFqhp2Sz — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 27, 2018

The 36-year-old royal, who is expecting her third child with Prince William, looked beautiful for her various outings, donning a stunning blue Jenny Packham dress and coat, a color she's taken a serious liking to as of late. She completed her chic look with suede Jimmy Choo heels, matching jewels from Tanzanite and G. Collins & Sons. and a clutch by Stuart Weitzman.

Kate kicked off her day by visiting the RCOG, where she officially accepted her patronage from President Professor Lesley Regan and signed the college's Royal Visitors' book. She also learned more about RCOG's global health programs, along with the types of training and education they provide for doctors specializing in obstetrics and gynaecology.

RCOG President Professor @lregan7 officially welcomes HRH The Duchess of Cambridge as the College’s new Patron https://t.co/oIyQe7b7oH@KensingtonRoyalpic.twitter.com/ZVlDfqMgYp — RoyalCollegeObsGyn (@RCObsGyn) February 27, 2018

HRH has signed our Royal Visitors’ book after accepting the patronage. Behind is a series of photos of members of the Royal Family at the RCOG including Her Majesty The Queen & Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother signing the same book https://t.co/oIyQe7b7oHpic.twitter.com/djJ3QMzKOp — RoyalCollegeObsGyn (@RCObsGyn) February 27, 2018

To mark HRH's new patronage, The Duchess is presented with a certificate by Professor Lesley Regan, the President of @RCObsGyn. pic.twitter.com/YFSEjt7c1k — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 27, 2018

In addition to accepting her patronage, one of the highlights from the brunette beauty's visit to RCOG was the moment she reunited with Professor Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent, the midwife who's believed to be the woman who helped deliver her second child, Princess Charlotte, in May 2015.

And it appears Kate had a total blast during her time at the college, giggling as photographers captured her in the moment.

Later in the day, Kate visited Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, where she launched the Nursing Now 2020 campaign.

On Wednesday, Kate is scheduled to attend the first Royal Foundation Forum with the Duke of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The fab four will all appear on stage together to discuss why the Royal Foundation was set up, the projects they are currently working on and their ambitions for the future.

