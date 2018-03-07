Pregnant Kate Middleton Glows in Blue Again as She Promotes Children’s Mental Health: Pics!

What are you trying to tell us, Duchess?

Kate Middleton stepped out in London on Wednesday sporting a recycled blue maternity dress from Seraphine Marlene. The 36-year-old Duchess of Cambridge previously wore the look on the Royal Tour of Sweden and Norway just last month. Kate has worn blue maternity clothes quite a bit during her third pregnancy, prompting many to speculate whether she might be having another little boy.

Kate wore the long-sleeved look to the new headquarters of the children’s mental health charity Place2Be. While there, she spoke with volunteers and students about the work they’ve done and the support they’ve received through Place2Be.

Prince William’s wife also gave a speech about the importance of mental health awareness in schools.

The Duchess got chance to join pupils from nearby Albion Primary School who were taking part in an exercise on ‘friendship’ which is part of the latest training for school-based counselling. pic.twitter.com/yvI0UWSFHI — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 7, 2018

“We know that schools have a vital role to play in creating an emotionally healthy culture for children,” she said. “Schools, however, cannot and should not have to manage all this alone. School leaders and teachers need expert guidance and training to develop their own approaches to supporting children’s mental wellbeing.”

The Royals had a full day of engagements on Wednesday. In addition to Kate’s work, Prince Harry also visited the home of British motor racing, Silverstone, to mark the construction of their new education center. And Prince William will visit the Royal Air Force Coningsby.

Kate has kept a full schedule in her third trimester. For more from her latest events, watch the clip below!

