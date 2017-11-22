Pregnant Kate Middleton Goes Off-Roading With Prince William in Chic Maternity Look: Pics!
Buckle up! Kate Middleton and Prince William took a drive on the wild side on Wednesday. The pregnant Duchess of Cambridge joined her husband at the Jaguar Land Rover's Solihull manufacturing plant in Birmingham, England.
Clad in a loose black peacoat, Kate expertly hid her baby bump, accessorizing the look with knee-high boots.
The couple met with staff at the plant before trying their hands at an off-roading driving exercise. Each taking a turn behind the wheel of a Land Rover Discovery, the Duke and Duchess both completed the course.
After the test drive, Kate met with children from the Topcliffe School who showed her their model race car which won the Jaguar Primary School Challenge.
Following a rough patch with acute morning sickness, Kate has been making a series of public appearances. She’s due to give birth to her third child in April.
For more on Kate’s pregnancy, watch the clip below!
