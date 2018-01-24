Pregnant Kate Middleton Highlights Maternal Mental Health in Royal Visit: Pics!

Kate Middleton is stepping out for a cause close to her heart.

The 36-year-old Duchess of Cambridge visited the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King's College in London on Wednesday to learn more about maternal mental health.

Sporting an all-blue ensemble for the second day in a row, Kate stepped out in a sky-blue Seraphine coat and a recycled Seraphine printed maternity dress. She paired the look with navy heels. One necessary accessory was her giant red umbrella as it poured rain in London.

But Kate seemed to be in high spirits as she visited the facility and learned more about the mental health challenges new moms face both during her pregnancy and after the baby has arrived.

Kate is currently pregnant with her third child and is due to give birth in April. Next week she and her husband, Prince William, are going on the Royal Tour of Norway and Sweden just ahead of the start of her third trimester.

It’s been a busy week for the pregnant royal, who launched her online resource Mentally Healthy Schools yesterday.

