Pregnant Kate Middleton Looks Lovely in White at Charity Visit: Pics!

A vision in white! Kate Middleton stepped out on Tuesday morning looking stunning.

The pregnant Duchess of Cambridge, 36, visited the Pegasus Primary School in Oxford, England, where she was greeted by crowds of school children. She even had a special introduction to 9-month-old baby Tillie, who waved her arms enthusiastically to greet Kate.

Kate wore a stunning white peacoat with a matching dress underneath and olive-colored heels.

The visit was to help Kate learn more about the charity group Family Links, which works closely with schools all over England to support the mental health and children and their parents.

While on the visit, Kate had several in-depth conversations about the support Family Links was providing. She even got the chance to chat with three students about the help they’ve been receiving.

Kate is one month away from welcoming her third child with Prince William. In late February she stepped out with William, her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, and her future sister-in-law, Meghan Markle.

The foursome highlighted programs within The Royal Foundation at a public event together.

