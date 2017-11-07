Pregnant Kate Middleton Recycles Chic Black Dress Also Worn By Meghan Markle -- See The Look!
Kate Middleton is lovely in lace!
The expecting royal stunned in a black lace Diane von Furstenberg gown at the 2017 Gala Dinner for The Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families at Kensington Palace on Tuesday.
The glowing Kate also rocked the stunning look back in November 2014 at The Royal Variety Performance in London, England, when she was pregnant with daughter Princess Charlotte.
WATCH: Kate Middleton Shows Off Tiny Baby Bump While Playing Tennis With Kids During Royal Appearance
Fast forward, Middleton's dress perfectly accentuated her tiny bump with baby No. 3.
She accessorized with simple diamond jewelry and let her hair fall over her shoulders in soft waves.
The Duchess' recycled maternity style was also a look once worn by her brother-in-law Prince Harry's girlfriend, Meghan Markle. The Suits actress wore a shorter version of the DVF "Zarita" dress in February 2012.
Middleton and Prince William announced they were expecting their third child in September. Last month, Kensington Palace revealed that Middleton is due in April 2018.
See more on her pregnancy in the video below.