Pregnant Kate Middleton Steps Out With Prince William and Prince Harry for Charity Event -- See the Pics!
Kate Middleton is showing off her classic pregnancy style.
The 35-year-old royal, who is currently expecting her third child with Prince William, stepped out in a blue coat and skinny jeans during her appearance at the Coach Core graduation ceremony at The London Stadium on Wednesday.
Middleton accessorized her look with a black turtleneck and matching booties.
The mother of two was accompanied by William and Harry at the event, where they met with coaches and apprentices training to be positive role models and mentors in their communities.
Middleton and her husband, who are already parents to 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, revealed they were expecting baby No. 3 in September. On Tuesday, Kensington Palace confirmed that the Duchess of Cambridge is due in April 2018.
