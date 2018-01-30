Pregnant Kate Middleton Stuns in Gorgeous Yellow Gown at Black-Tie Dinner Party: Pics!

Dare we say this is Kate Middleton's best maternity look to date?!

The 36-year-old Duchess of Cambridge looked incredible on Tuesday, sporting a bright yellow floral Erdem dress at a reception dinner at British Ambassador David Cairns' residence in Stockholm, Sweden. Kate looked radiant while being escorted by Cairns, her baby bump on full display in the elegant, high-neck design.

Kate wore her brunette locks pulled back to show off a pair of pearl earrings, and carried a burgundy clutch to complete her dazzling dinner party look.

She later shared a laugh with husband Prince William, as well as Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden.

Kate and William are currently on day one of their four-day royal visit to Sweden and Norway. Earlier in the day, the couple visited an outdoor skating rink in Stockholm, where Kate appeared to have a blast challenging Will to a penalty shoot-out while taking part in the country's most popular sport, bandy hockey.

Thank you to everyone for making The Duke and Duchess's first engagement in Stockholm such a memorable one! #RoyalVisitSwedenpic.twitter.com/Qd0wZB5I0A — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 30, 2018

Their action-packed itinerary also included a luncheon with King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, before strolling around Stortorget Square with Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel.

The Duke and Duchess are with The King and Queen of Sweden, and Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel at the Royal Palace of Stockholm #RoyalVisitSwedenpic.twitter.com/kcEazx1Jc0 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 30, 2018

Meanwhile, Kate has been making headlines for her recent sweet gesture. The brunette beauty recently got a haircut, and reportedly donated seven inches of her hair to Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for young cancer patients.

“It was sent using someone else’s name, so that the trust didn’t know it was from a royal source," the Sunday Express quoted a source. "They just thought it was from a female donor in the Kensington area.”

