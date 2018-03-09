Pregnant Khloe Kardashian and Her Family Get Baseball Coaching From Alex Rodriguez: Pics!

Take the Kardashians out to the ballgame!

The Kardashian-Jenner clan got some professional help on the baseball field from none other than Alex Rodriguez himself on Thursday. The famous family played some ball for charity with the former professional athlete, which he documented on his Instagram Stories.

In one clip a pregnant Khloe Kardashian holds up A-Rod’s bat, saying, “It’s game time, kids!”

Momager Kris Jenner also was spotted clapping and shouting, “Thank you, Alex! Secret weapon!”

The family, including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, along with pals Corey Gamble and Larsa Pippen, rocked “Calabasas Peaches” jerseys as they played in the charity game.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians cameras were rolling for the event, as they were earlier in the week when the family was seemingly practicing for the game.

Later that evening, New York-based Rodriguez went out to dinner in West Hollywood with his girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez. The Kardashians are longtime fans of Lopez.

In January Khloe told ET’s Keltie Knight about the beauty tips she’s gotten from the Shades of Blue star. Watch the clip below for more!

