Pregnant Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Are ‘Full-Blown Twinning’ With Blonde Hair in Snapchats: Watch!
It’s an exciting time for both Khloe Kardashian and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner! The two reality stars are both currently pregnant with their first children as their older sister, Kim Kardashian, awaits her third child via surrogate.
On Monday, Khloe, 33, and Kylie, 20, goofed off together on Snapchat, showing off their matching blonde locks.
“Me and Khlo are filming for my new Kylie Cosmetics YouTube,” Kylie explained while laughing. “I just stole your Snapchat to promote.”
But Khloe didn’t seem to mind, adding, “That’s OK! Don’t we look like real sisters right now?”
MORE: Khloe Kardashian Steps Out For First Public Appearance Since Pregnancy News Broke
The Revenge Body host, added that Kylie is able to constantly change her appearance, saying, “We are, like, full-blown twinning! Kylie you’re like a chameleon. You look just like Kim when you want to and then like me when you’re smart.”
ET confirmed that Khloe is pregnant with her longtime beau Tristan Thompson’s baby in late September. She has since stepped out for several public appearances looking happy and fit.
MORE: Keeping Up With the Kardashian-Jenner Pregnancies: A Breakdown of Kim, Khloe & Kylie's Babies on the Way
A few days prior to Khloe’s news, it was revealed that Kylie is also expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Travis Scott.
For more on the Kardashian/Jenner pregnancy news, watch the clip below!