Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Cheers on Boyfriend Tristan Thompson at Cavaliers’ Season Opener
Khloe Kardashian just may be Tristan Thompson’s number one fan!
The 33-year-old reality star turned out in Cleveland on Tuesday night to support her NBA pro boyfriend during the season opener for his team, the Cavaliers.
Sporting large, gold hoop earrings with her long, blond bob, Kardashian wore a huge smile as she posed for a picture with one fan.
The outing came just a day after Kardashian posted a sweet photo of herself with her 26-year-old beau, kissing next to a pool and calling him her “love.”
The couple, who have been romantically linked since September 2016, are expecting their first child together early next year, a source close to Kardashian confirmed to ET last month.
"It's no secret that Khloe was eager to become a mother,” the source said. “This is something she has wanted for a long time and finally the timing is right.”
