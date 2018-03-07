Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Enjoys Family Baseball Day as Kim Kardashian Throws a Pitch: Pics!

Getting in the game in her final stretch! Khloe Kardashian didn’t let being eight months pregnant with her baby girl stop her from having some fit fun with her family on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old reality star was spotted filming an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians at a local baseball field in Los Angeles with her sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. The family’s momager, Kris Jenner, and Kim’s pal, Jonathan Cheban, were also there.

The group had fun pitching softballs and walking around the bases as the cameras rolled on the sunny day.

Khloe showed off her baby bump in a skin-tight black mini-dress and flowing black coat. She kept cool with an iced drink as she watched her sisters. Kim stuck with her long pink locks and sported an olive-colored bra top and grey sweatpants.

The Revenge Body host revealed on the season finale of her family’s series that she’s expecting a baby girl – news that seriously surprised her. Since then she’s posted to her app to share her thoughts on how she’ll raise her little girl.

"My child will be 13 when they watch their first episode of KUWTK," she wrote. "And 15 (I'm not sure what TT will say) years old when they're allowed to go on their first date."

