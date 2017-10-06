Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Is Grateful for Her 'Health and Strength' in New Instagram Post
Khloe Kardashian is sharing an uplifting message.
The 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who is pregnant with her first child, took to Instagram on Friday to post a little prayer.
"💜 Lord, Thank You for giving me the health and strength I need to overcome every stronghold in my life and for loving me unconditionally in the times that I may fail you. Amen 💜," Kardashian captioned her selfie.
RELATED: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Share Sweet Snapchat After Pregnancy News
The Revenge Body host clearly seems to be in good spirits. She also posted a picture of beautiful peonies, captioning the shot, "💕a few of my favorite things 💕."
RELATED: Tristan Thompson: 7 Things to Know About the Father of Khloe Kardashian's Baby
Last month, ET learned that Kardashian and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, are expecting a baby together. The news came shortly after it was also revealed that her little sister, Kylie Jenner, was also pregnant and having a baby girl with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.
Kardashian has been vocal about her fertility problems and how much she would love to have a family of her own.
"It's no secret that Khloe was eager to become a mother. This is something she has wanted for a long time and finally the timing is right," a source told ET.
For more on Kardashian's pregnancy, watch below.