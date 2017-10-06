Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Is Grateful for Her 'Health and Strength' in New Instagram Post

Last month, ET learned that Kardashian and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, are expecting a baby together. The news came shortly after it was also revealed that her little sister, Kylie Jenner, was also pregnant and having a baby girl with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

Kardashian has been vocal about her fertility problems and how much she would love to have a family of her own.

"It's no secret that Khloe was eager to become a mother. This is something she has wanted for a long time and finally the timing is right," a source told ET.

