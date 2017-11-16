Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Poses in Only a Bodysuit and Blazer, Sister Kim Replicates the Style

Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West appear to be sharing a closet -- or at least a stylist.

On Tuesday night, Khloe stepped out to support of her older sister at her fragrance launch in Los Angeles, California, and while Kim was the guest of honor, her pregnant sibling turned heads in her all-black ensemble.

Khloe, 33, decided to ditch the pants, and instead opted for fishnet stockings and a black bodysuit. She managed to hide whatever sign of a baby bump she may have by wearing a black blazer over the skimpy style, which she paired with black ankle boots and a gold-chained purse.