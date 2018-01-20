Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Can't Decide What to Name Her Baby

Khloe Kardashian may love the name Chicago West, but when it comes to naming her own bundle of joy, she's having a little trouble.

The 33-year-old reality star, who is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, revealed on Twitter on Friday that she hasn't decided on a name for her baby-to-be.

“Ugh me too!! lol," she tweeted at a fan who expressed excitement over what Khloe will name her baby. "I can barely decide what I want to eat. Let alone name a baby."

Ugh me too!! lol I can barely decide what I want to eat. Let alone name a baby 🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/UROXb7su4j — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 19, 2018

Khloe's sister, Kim Kardashian, and her husband, Kanye West, welcomed their third child on Monday, and waited until Friday to reveal her name.

"I LOOOOOOOOOOVE her name 😍😍😍😍 hey Chi (shy)," Khloe tweeted after Kim finally shared her daughter's name, while a source told ET that the moniker has special significance for the newborn's father.

I LOOOOOOOOOOVE her name 😍😍😍😍 hey Chi (shy) https://t.co/Ikd0ay3DsO — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 19, 2018

"Kim doesn’t have any obvious connection to the city of Chicago, but Kanye grew up there," a source told ET. "He was raised in Chicago and it’s really where he started to thrive as an artist. His mother was also very connected to the city, so this is likely in part an homage to her.”

