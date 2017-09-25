Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Slim Waist in Photo Shoot Throwback -- See the Pic!
Kylie Jenner is throwing it back!
The 19-year-old reality star -- who is expecting her first baby with rapper Travis Scott, ET learned last week -- took to Instagram on Monday with a throwback pic promoting her Mary Jo red Lip Kit color which flaunted her toned tummy!
"Throwback 😍 Mary Jo is the perfect red @kyliecosmetics ♥️," Kylie captioned the pic.
No doubt, Kylie will need to be closeting that denim and investing in some maternity clothes sometime soon!
The Life of Kylie star has been spotted out a couple times since her baby news broke. In one pic she appeared to wear some looser-fitting clothing, possibly to conceal a burgeoning bump.
Meanwhile, if you throw it even further back, you can watch an excited 2013 Kylie open up about how she couldn't wait to be a mom!
