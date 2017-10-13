Pregnant Kylie Jenner Spends Lazy Day by Pool: 'Nothing's Gonna Hurt You Baby'
Kylie Jenner is taking time for some R&R.
The 20-year-old reality star spent her Friday relaxing by the pool, and has the selfies to prove it.
Jenner, who is currently expecting her first child, first posted a bare-faced shot to Instagram on Friday afternoon, before documenting her pool-side escapades on Snapchat.
"Nothing's gonna hurt you baby," she wrote alongside a video of herself soaking in the sun.
ET learned that Jenner was pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott's baby in September, with a source revealing that the Life of Kylie star "is doing well and is happy."
"Kylie always wanted to be a young mom," the source said. "She may be young, but she's very maternal and has lots of practice with babies! She's a very hands-on aunt and was basically a stepmom to Tyga's kid."
