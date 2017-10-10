Pregnant Kylie Jenner's New Favorite Phone Cover Has Fans Speculating That She's Having a Baby Boy
Kylie Jenner has yet to openly talk about her pregnancy and already fans are speculating as to whether she's having a boy or a girl.
The 20-year-old reality star was excited to share some new Kylie Jenner Lip Kit phone case cover colors, but there was one shade that her Snapchat followers seemed to think was alluding to her baby's gender.
Posting a pic of two pink lip colors between a blue hue, Kylie captioned the photo: "I'm thinking blue."
She later snapped a selfie while using the blue phone case. Needless to say, her fans took the comment to mean she was hinting that she is expecting a boy!
The Snapchat pic comes after Khloe Kardashian, who is also pregnant, responded to her fans who thought they could spot a baby bump in a recent photo she posted from a Good American shoot.
"This is a peplum shirt. It flairs [sic] out at the bottom. It’s just the way the shirt is designed," she said in response to some of her followers claiming she was showing. "In some of the next pictures coming up from the SAME shoot, I’m in a crop top. Showing a lot of skin."
Last month, a source told ET that Kylie is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, and "is doing well and is happy."
"Kylie always wanted to be a young mom," the source said. "She may be young, but she's very maternal and has lots of practice with babies!"