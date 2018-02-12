Pregnant Kym Herjavec Shares Mom Advice She Got From 'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Peta Murgatroyd (Exclusive)

Kym Herjavec is looking to her Dancing With the Stars family for some parenting tips.

The 41-year-old pro dancer and her husband, Robert Herjavec, are expecting twins, and in an exclusive interview with ET's Cameron Mathison at her workout studio, The BOD, in Beverly Hills, California, she shares that it was Peta Murgatroyd that offered her some advice.

Kym joked that Peta -- who has a 1-year-old son, Shai, with husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy -- told her that she's "not going to get much sleep" once those babies are born.

"She's been giving me some great advice [on] how she was through her pregnancy and what to expect," Kym said in all seriousness. "I mean, she's incredible. I can't believe she went back to being a [DWTS] pro on the show -- I think when the baby was like two months old."

While Kym gushed over how Peta was able to bounce back after pregnancy, she too is very focused on her fitness during this time. "I do a prenatal Pilates class on the reformer bed, which I love," she revealed. "I do that a couple of times a week, just to still keep toned in mt arms and my legs. Obviously there are things that I can't do. I can't do sit-ups or lay flat on my back anymore, so I have to adjust the exercises."

Thankfully, there's one thing that Kym still can do. "The doctors all said that dancing was really safe to do through pregnancy, because it's a lot more low impact," she noted. "I'm not tap dancing and jumping up and down [though]."

Kym added that she's not feeling the pressure to have her post-baby body back after giving birth to twins."I'm going to have two," she said. "I've waited so long for this so I feel I'm just going to enjoy the two. I won't be putting any dance shoes back on, that's for sure."

As for a return to DWTS, the mom-to-be admitted that she's "not really thinking about that" right now.

"I'm trying to be pretty good through the pregnancy and I don't know if that helps after," she explained. "I'm just going to enjoy the babies and take my time getting back into shape."

RELATED CONTENT:

See the Sweet Way Peta Murgatroyd Honors Baby Shai in Her 'Dancing With the Stars' Routines!

Kym Herjavec Shares First Pic of Her Baby Bump Days After Announcing Pregnancy

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Shares Sweet Snap of Wife Peta Murgatroyd and Son Shai Taking a Nap - See the Pic!

Related Gallery