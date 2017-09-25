'Pretty Little Liars' Spinoff Starring Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish Is Happening

"At Freeform, we are committed to delivering shows that push boundaries and become a part of our viewers' lives. Pretty Little Liars was a cultural phenomenon so it's no wonder fans wanted more," said Karey Burke, executive vice president of programming and development for Freeform. "We can't wait to continue Marlene King's rich and revolutionary storytelling with a new crop of leading ladies from Beacon Heights who will hold just as many secrets and lies as Rosewood did."

Added Pretty Little Liars showrunner Marlene King, "I'm beyond excited to continue my collaboration with Sara Shepard, Alloy, Freeform and Warner Horizon. I can’t wait to introduce our fans — and Sasha and Janel — to a new world of thrills and chills in Beacon Heights."

When ET spoke with King shortly before the Pretty Little Liars finale in June, the executive producer teased a Perfectionists spinoff, saying, it "could be in the same universe or feel like a similar universe."

She added, "I would love to be honest about everything but it's still a little too early. [Sara and I] love working together, so hopefully we can do many more things together."

Pieterse is currently competing for the coveted mirrorball trophy on the current season of Dancing With the Stars alongside Gleb Savchenko.