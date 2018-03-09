'Pretty Little Liars' Spinoff 'The Perfectionists' Adds 'Walking Dead' and 'Gossip Girl' Alums to Cast

The Perfectionistshas got some pretty perfect casting.

The Pretty Little Liars spinoff has added The Walking Dead star Sydney Park and Gossip Girl alum Kelly Rutherford to the cast, Freeform announced on Friday. Newcomer Eli Brown also joins the cast, which includes PLL stars Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish, as well as Sofia Carson.

According to a press release, Park will play Caitlin, a smart and driven perfect daughter of two perfect mothers. She thrives under pressure and has set her sights on following in her mother's Senatorial footsteps. Brown, meanwhile, stars as Dylan, a gifted cellist who grew up feeling judged in his small hometown. He feels a drive to be the best, and is deeply committed to both music and his boyfriend, Andrew.

Rutherford will play Claire Hotchkiss, the matriarch of the Hotchkiss family and co-founder of Hotchkiss Industries. She believes perfection is attainable, and isn't afraid to pull strings to get what she wants. General Hospital alum Haley Erin rounds out the cast in a mysterious, unnamed role.

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, based on PLL author Sarah Shepard's book series, The Perfectionists, centers on the seemingly perfect town of Beacon Heights -- but the quest for perfection leads to the town's first murder.

ET spoke with with showrunner I. Marlene King at Freeform's Summit in January, where she dished on whether other PLL stars (namely Shay Mitchell, whose character shares twins with Pieterse's) would make appearances on The Perfectionists.

"Well, we’ll just have to wait and see," she teased.

"That’s a part of the story that’s, you know, the fun of a spinoff is getting to take a couple characters from your show and creating this new experience for them, but you can’t take everyone. It’s bittersweet in some ways, but I think also awesome in others and I think our fans will appreciate the journey that these two characters, Mona and Alison from our world, are going into this new world."

See more on the series in the video below.

