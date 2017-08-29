‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Brandon W. Jones Sentenced to 180 Days in Jail For Pointing Gun at Neighbor

On Monday, he was also sentenced to three years summary probation and 30 days of community service. He must also attend 26 anger management classes.

According to a news release by the Los Angeles County’s District Attorney’s Office, Jones exhibited a handgun during an October 2015 dispute in North Hills, California. He is also said to have pointed a gun at a neighbor and brandished a knife during a separate incident in March 2016, which lead to his arrest the following month.

Following the arrest, Jones’ reps told ET that Jones’ felt “under threat” during the spat.

"It is our understanding that the gun in Mr. Jones' possession was fully legal and registered, that he was on his girlfriend's private property, and that he and his girlfriend felt that they were under threat in a dispute with neighbors,” the rep said in a statement. “The gun was not fired. We are fully confident that Mr. Jones will be completely exonerated in this incident."