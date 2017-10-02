'Pretty Little Liars' Star Shay Mitchell Teams Up With Ashton Kutcher to Help Fight Sextortion (Exclusive)
Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell has joined forces with Ashton Kutcher in the fight again sextortion.
The actress voices a new PSA for Kutcher’s nonprofit organization, Thorn, which works on building technology to help defend children from sexual abuse.
Their latest campaign aims to spread awareness about and help combat sextortion -- a cybercrime, where an offender threatens to release intimate images of a victim. In many cases, young people feel too ashamed to report the crime or ask for help.
The clip is an animated tale of cat characters, in which viewers are encouraged to seek help if they have shared naked or intimate photos of themselves and are suffering the consequences.
“Now the person you shared the pic with is demanding more and threatening to tell,” Mitchell says in a voiceover. “That’s sextortion. Yep, that’s a thing. The perpetrator relies on you feeling ashamed and keeping quiet, but they are the ones who should be ashamed. What they are doing is wrong and it’s never too late to find your voice to ask for help.”
"Tell your closest friends today: You've got their back, no matter what," she adds.
