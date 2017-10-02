'Pretty Little Liars' Star Shay Mitchell Teams Up With Ashton Kutcher to Help Fight Sextortion (Exclusive)

Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell has joined forces with Ashton Kutcher in the fight again sextortion.

The actress voices a new PSA for Kutcher’s nonprofit organization, Thorn, which works on building technology to help defend children from sexual abuse.

Their latest campaign aims to spread awareness about and help combat sextortion -- a cybercrime, where an offender threatens to release intimate images of a victim. In many cases, young people feel too ashamed to report the crime or ask for help.

The clip is an animated tale of cat characters, in which viewers are encouraged to seek help if they have shared naked or intimate photos of themselves and are suffering the consequences.