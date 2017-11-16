‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’ Team Teases a Sexy and True Broadway Adaptation (Exclusive)

The Shameless star and Tony Award winner for Once will play Edward, the rich corporate raider that Gere originated onscreen. “I'm honored to be able to play a part he made famous and make it my own,” Kazee says, adding that it will be just as sexy as the movie: “I'm eating grilled chicken and broccoli for the next two months because I will be wearing very few pieces of clothing.”

While Samantha Barks (Tom Hooper’s Les Misérables) is making her Broadway debut as Vivian Ward, taking over Roberts’ iconic role, Orfeh is set to make her long-awaited return to the stage as Kit de Luca, Vivian’s street-walking best friend. “I think people are going to flip out and they’re really going to enjoy it,” the Tony-nominated performer gushes about the show at the Double Standards concert in New York City benefiting women's rights, health and empowerment. “I am singing a lot as Kit. I can’t give it away, but you’ll really enjoy what Kit sings.”

Pretty Woman will be Orfeh’s triumphant return to Broadway 10 years after playing Paulette in the musical adaptation of Legally Blonde. Her husband, Andy Karl, whom she met during Broadway’s Saturday Night Fever in 1999, played Kyle (the UPS guy) in the show. Karl most recently starred in two other movie musicals, Groundhog Day and Rocky. “My husband and I have the prototypes for people when there is a movie coming to Broadway. One of us is going to star in it,” Orfeh jokes.