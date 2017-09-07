Prince George Attends First Day of School With Prince William as Pregnant Kate Middleton Stays Home
Back to school! Prince George may be third in line to the throne, but that doesn’t excuse him from homework. The 4-year-old son of Prince William and Kate Middleton attended his first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea in London on Thursday with his father by his side.
The precious young royal sported his school’s navy uniform of a sweater with red accents, a light blue shirt, and shorts. His proud dad held his hand and carried his backpack as the Head of the Lower School, Helen Haslem, greeted the royals, shaking George’s hand, and leading them inside.
MORE: Prince William Makes First Appearance Since Kate Middleton Pregnancy News: ‘There’s Not Much Sleep Going On’
The Duchess of Cambridge, who recently announced she is pregnant with her third child, was forced to stay home at Kensington Palace, where she is still recovering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum or acute morning sickness.
She was previously cancelled an appearance at the Hornsey Road Children’s Centre due to her condition earlier this week.
Prince William, however, has maintained a packed schedule. On Tuesday, he commented on his wife’s pregnancy after speaking at the Police Chief’s National Mental Health and Policing Conference.
WATCH: Prince Harry Has the Best Reaction to Prince William and Kate Middleton's Baby News
“There’s not much sleep going on at the moment,” he admitted to the crowd, alluding to his wife’s condition, saying they were able to “start celebrating this week,” while noting, “it was a bit anxious to start with.”
For more from the royals, watch the clip below!