Prince George Attends First Day of School With Prince William as Pregnant Kate Middleton Stays Home

Back to school! Prince George may be third in line to the throne, but that doesn’t excuse him from homework. The 4-year-old son of Prince William and Kate Middleton attended his first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea in London on Thursday with his father by his side.

The precious young royal sported his school’s navy uniform of a sweater with red accents, a light blue shirt, and shorts. His proud dad held his hand and carried his backpack as the Head of the Lower School, Helen Haslem, greeted the royals, shaking George’s hand, and leading them inside.