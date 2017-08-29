Prince George to Start School Next Week, Will Arrive on First Day With Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince George is growing up so fast!
Kensington Palace confirmed in a statement to People on Tuesday that Kate Middleton and Prince William's 4-year-old son will start school on Sept. 7 at Thomas’s Battersea in London, and will be escorted by his parents.
“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, accompanying Prince George, will be met on arrival at the school by the Head of Lower School, Helen Haslem, who will then escort Their Royal Highnesses to Prince George’s reception classroom,” reads the statement from Kensington Palace.
If Prince George's first day of school next week is anything like his first day at Westacre Montessori School nursery in Norfolk, England, it's going to be super adorable.
It costs $49 per day to attend the nursery school, and according to The Good Schools Guide, tuition at Thomas’s Battersea is about $20,0000 a year.
In anticipation of Prince George's first day, here's a look back at him excitedly showing up to Westacre Montessori in January.