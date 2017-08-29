Prince George to Start School Next Week, Will Arrive on First Day With Prince William and Kate Middleton

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, accompanying Prince George, will be met on arrival at the school by the Head of Lower School, Helen Haslem, who will then escort Their Royal Highnesses to Prince George’s reception classroom,” reads the statement from Kensington Palace.

If Prince George's first day of school next week is anything like his first day at Westacre Montessori School nursery in Norfolk, England, it's going to be super adorable.